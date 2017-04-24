Missing Tennessee teen to return home, teacher charged with kidnapping: family
A federal criminal complaint filed Thursday against ex-teacher and alleged kidnapper Tad Cummins, 50, offers some detail about his cross-country escapade with Elizabeth Thomas , his 15-year-old former student at Culleoka Unit School. Cummins said they were running out of gas, food and money and they needed a place to stay, Barry told "GMA".
