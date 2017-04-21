Maury County inmate gone more than 5 weeks before warrant issued
Last week News 2 reported on Tommy Dixon, an inmate who ran away from a prison work crew. Dixon reportedly said he needed to go to the bathroom and went into the woods and never returned.
