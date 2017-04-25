Maury County changes furlough process after 2 prisoners walk away from rehab facility
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. - There's going to be a new way of conducting business in Maury County after a series of News 2 reports on prisoners walking away from rehab facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|1 hr
|watching
|10
|Documents reveal where teacher planned to take ...
|3 hr
|The truth
|1
|Hopwood
|3 hr
|Tompkins4311
|5
|U.S.Economy grew Just 0.7 % the Lowest in 3 years
|7 hr
|Yeags
|3
|wat about bill haywood (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|The fix
|45
|Life Care EMT
|14 hr
|Billy Jones
|2
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|19 hr
|PassinThru__
|18
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC