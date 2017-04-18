Improve Act approaches final passage,...

Improve Act approaches final passage, Mack Hatcher Extension moves closer

If all goes well and the final version of the Improve Act, HB 0534, passes Monday, as well as the governor's budget by the conclusion of the 110th General Assembly this spring, breaking ground on the Mack Hatcher Extension project might not be too far down the road. The Tennessee House of Representatives approved, 60-37, the Improve Act this week to raise the current gas tax rate as well as reduce taxes, including the Franchise & Excise tax by $113 million and the tax on food by 1 percent, reducing it from 5 percent to 4 percent.

