Improve Act approaches final passage, Mack Hatcher Extension moves closer
If all goes well and the final version of the Improve Act, HB 0534, passes Monday, as well as the governor's budget by the conclusion of the 110th General Assembly this spring, breaking ground on the Mack Hatcher Extension project might not be too far down the road. The Tennessee House of Representatives approved, 60-37, the Improve Act this week to raise the current gas tax rate as well as reduce taxes, including the Franchise & Excise tax by $113 million and the tax on food by 1 percent, reducing it from 5 percent to 4 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Krogers closing or relocating
|27 min
|Return of the jerk
|4
|Removed threads
|35 min
|Citizen
|24
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|3 hr
|EastTNGirl
|12
|Two timing Goodman
|8 hr
|Tunica Bound
|2
|Tad Cummins filled Cialis Ri impotentency drug ...
|16 hr
|caleb n
|3
|Amber Cates still MISSING
|Fri
|lolopoyo
|1
|wat about bill haywood (Sep '10)
|Apr 20
|thereturn of some...
|44
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC