Identity of Limestone County stolen by crooks who took letter from her mailbox
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is releasing video of the people believed to have stole thousands of dollars from the bank account of an elderly woman simply by taking a letter from her mailbox. Investigators said the men used personal information from the letter to write fraudulent checks on her bank account, which was accessed by creating a new checkbook using her routing number.
