Has a New Image of the Missing Teen and Teacher Emerged? Cops Report...

Nebraska police say they have a "possible" sighting of the missing 15-year-old Tennessee teen and her teacher after a similar-looking duo was captured on surveillance video at a McDonald's Sunday night. Taking to Facebook early Monday morning, cops in Kearney posted: "It is possible we had a spotting of the victim and suspect of a Columbia, TN Amber Alert in Kearney this evening."

