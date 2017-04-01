Green ribbons passed out at Mule Day festivities in honor of Elizabeth Thomas
Thousands of green ribbons were passed out in Columbia during Mule Day festivities in honor of a Maury county teen who's been missing for almost three weeks. It's the mules that draw tens of thousands of people to the small town this weekend, but this year the amber alert for Elizabeth Thomas was on the minds of many at the annual celebration.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisburg Growth
|2 hr
|Geesh
|4
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Sun
|UncleFuggz
|13
|Juice
|Mar 31
|Talk is cheap
|4
|Lewisburg police officers
|Mar 31
|Lewisburg Citizen
|19
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Mar 31
|Someone
|10
|Teacher was accused of kissing a 15-year-old st...
|Mar 31
|Someone
|2
|Where is Rinehart?
|Mar 27
|Jamie Rowe
|3
