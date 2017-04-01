Green ribbons passed out at Mule Day ...

Green ribbons passed out at Mule Day festivities in honor of Elizabeth Thomas

Thousands of green ribbons were passed out in Columbia during Mule Day festivities in honor of a Maury county teen who's been missing for almost three weeks. It's the mules that draw tens of thousands of people to the small town this weekend, but this year the amber alert for Elizabeth Thomas was on the minds of many at the annual celebration.

