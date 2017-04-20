Federal criminal complaint against Ta...

Federal criminal complaint against Tad Cummins offers grounds for sex charge against him

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

The federal warrant against Tad Cummins charges him with transporting a minor across state lines with the intent of engaging in sexual activity. Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old who's been the subject of a national AMBER Alert and search, was rescued from the scene, investigators said.

