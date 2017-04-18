Federal complaint reveals TN Amber Al...

Federal complaint reveals TN Amber Alert suspect's life on the run

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The nation breathed a sigh of relief after the suspect and victim at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found safe . But recently filed court documents reveal disturbing details about the events leading up to the kidnapping, and what took place while the two were on the run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oakland AGAIN?!?! 5 hr Galloway citizen 2
the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch... 12 hr Ni nane 6
Two timing Goodman 20 hr Mayor Bill 3
Krogers closing or relocating Sun Somewhere Else 5
Elizabeth Thomas family Sat ThomasA 13
Tad Cummins filled Cialis Ri impotentency drug ... Sat caleb n 3
Amber Cates still MISSING Apr 21 lolopoyo 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC