DA: Cummins left note as a diversion

The former Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping one of his students left a note to try and buy time to get away, the district attorney on the case said. District Attorney Brent Cooper said Tad Cummins left a note for his wife the morning he and Elizabeth Thomas disappeared on March 13. The note was a diversion to lead the investigation in the wrong direction, Cooper said.

