Columbia teacher wanted for kidnapping arrested in CaliforniaTad...
Tad Cummins, a Columbia teacher who was suspected of kidnapping his former student Elizabeth Thomas, was found and arrested in northern California Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The school district in Maury County fired Cummins in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Removed threads
|6 hr
|thereturn of some...
|12
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Krogers closing or relocating
|12 hr
|infoman
|3
|wat about bill haywood (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|thereturn of some...
|44
|Bryon O'Brien
|15 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Tue
|guest
|13
|CalsonicKansei
|Tue
|Return of some jerk
|11
