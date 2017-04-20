Columbia teacher wanted for kidnapping arrested in CaliforniaTad...

Columbia teacher wanted for kidnappin...

Columbia teacher wanted for kidnapping arrested in California

13 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Tad Cummins, a Columbia teacher who was suspected of kidnapping his former student Elizabeth Thomas, was found and arrested in northern California Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The school district in Maury County fired Cummins in the wake of an ongoing investigation into alleged inappropriate contact he had with Thomas at the school earlier this year.

