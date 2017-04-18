Amber Alert update: Teacher was 'stal...

Amber Alert update: Teacher was 'stalking' and 'threatening' Elizabeth Thomas before abduction

Ex-teacher and alleged kidnapper Tad Cummins had been "threatening" Amber Alert subject Elizabeth Thomas with repercussions at school before their disappearances, the teen's father said in recently released court records. After Cummins, 50, was suspended from teaching at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tennessee on Feb. 6, Elizabeth "began feeling guilty," her father, Anthony, said in a court filing obtained by ABC News .

