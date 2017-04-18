Active AMBER Alert: Teen Elizabeth Thomas still missing
It's been more than three weeks since 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Tad Cummins from Columbia, Tennessee. Anyone with information should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Maury County Sheriff's Office at 931-380-5733.
