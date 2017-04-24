A teenage girl was 'brainwashed' before she was abducted by her teacher, her father says
Cummins was wanted for the March abduction of Elizabeth Thomas, 15, a student of his at Culleoka Unit School outside Nashville. Photo / AP During the 38 days that Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were missing, as an extensive manhunt spread from Tennessee across the country, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received more than 1,500 tips.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can you blame Tad? really?
|6 hr
|Mother
|5
|Elizabeth Thomas family
|10 hr
|The truth
|15
|Place to rent
|12 hr
|Greens
|1
|Removed threads
|13 hr
|thereturn of some...
|26
|Tad Cummins filled Cialis Ri impotentency drug ...
|Apr 22
|caleb n
|3
|Amber Cates still MISSING
|Apr 21
|lolopoyo
|1
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Apr 18
|guest
|13
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC