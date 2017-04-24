A teenage girl was 'brainwashed' before she was abducted by her teacher, her father says

Cummins was wanted for the March abduction of Elizabeth Thomas, 15, a student of his at Culleoka Unit School outside Nashville. Photo / AP During the 38 days that Tad Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were missing, as an extensive manhunt spread from Tennessee across the country, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received more than 1,500 tips.

