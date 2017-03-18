Wife Urges Ex-Teacher to Surrender as...

Wife Urges Ex-Teacher to Surrender as Search Continues for Man, Teen Girl

A former Tennessee teacher has been added to the state's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list after being charged with aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say Tad Cummins, 50, kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas, a freshman at the high school where Cummins taught until this week.

