Wife Urges Ex-Teacher to Surrender as Search Continues for Man, Teen Girl
A former Tennessee teacher has been added to the state's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list after being charged with aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl. Authorities say Tad Cummins, 50, kidnapped Elizabeth Thomas, a freshman at the high school where Cummins taught until this week.
