the Latest: Tbi gives update on Amber Alert
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues its work trying to find a missing 15-year-old girl and the man believed to have taken her. Authorities believe Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas may be in the company of 50-year-old Tad Cummins.
