Tennessee school district releases timeline for investigation of Tad Cummins

Officials with Maury County Public Schools have released a timeline of the district's investigation of allegations against Tad Cummins, a former teacher in Maury County, who is currently at the center of a nationwide search after authorities believe he kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. "On behalf of the Maury County Public School system, we hope and pray for the safe return of Elizabeth Thomas," said Superintendent Dr. Christopher J. Marczak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.