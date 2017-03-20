Teacher Accused Of Abducting 15-Year-...

Teacher Accused Of Abducting 15-Year-Old Female Student Goes On TBI's 10 Most Wanted List

Friday Mar 17

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has a new addition to its 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list: Tad Cummins, of Columbia, a teacher who is accused of fleeing with a 15-year-old female student.

