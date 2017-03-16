Search efforts continue for missing girlThe Tennessee Bureau of...

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation remains extremely concerned for the well being of Elizabeth Thomas, the victim in an ongoing AMBER Alerts in Tennessee and Alabama. Though the TBI cannot discuss specifics at this time, investigative efforts have revealed a troubling pattern of behavior by Tad Cummins, suggesting the 50-year-old may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable young girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her.

