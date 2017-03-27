President James K. Polk's Body to Be ...

President James K. Polk's Body to Be Moved a Fourth Time

Read more: Wills, Trusts & Estates Prof Blog

Representing one of the more tangled dramas of an American presidential corpse, the 11th President of the United States, James K. Polk, now faces the prospect of being disinterred and buried at a fourth place since his death in 1849. A proposal is making its way through the Tennessee legislature, which calls for digging up the bodies of the late President and his wife and moving them to a final resting place at a Polk family home in Columbia, Tennessee.

Columbia, TN

