President James K. Polk's Body to Be Moved a Fourth Time
Representing one of the more tangled dramas of an American presidential corpse, the 11th President of the United States, James K. Polk, now faces the prospect of being disinterred and buried at a fourth place since his death in 1849. A proposal is making its way through the Tennessee legislature, which calls for digging up the bodies of the late President and his wife and moving them to a final resting place at a Polk family home in Columbia, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wills, Trusts & Estates Prof Blog.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lewisburg police officers
|2 hr
|Masonry
|12
|Loserburg Shooting
|3 hr
|thereturn of some...
|22
|Best Neighborhood to Live in Spring Hill, TN? (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Ammygray
|167
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Tue
|Marc
|8
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Mon
|shady
|12
|Where is Rinehart?
|Mar 27
|Jamie Rowe
|3
|Lewisburg is dead at night
|Mar 25
|Heinrich
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC