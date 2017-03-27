Plan to dig up President Polk's body ...

Plan to dig up President Polk's body - again - stirs trouble

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: SFGate

The burial place of President James K. Polk and his wife, Sarah Polk, is seen on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, March 24, 2017. A resolution being considered in the state Legislature calls for exhuming their bodies and moving them to the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loserburg Shooting 1 hr Praying 7
Where is Rinehart? 6 hr Jamie Rowe 3
News Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur... 22 hr SMH 6
Lewisburg is dead at night Sat Heinrich 4
Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison Sat special 11
Anyone Know Robby Allen From Lewisburg? Mar 24 burgerhead 2
Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15) Mar 23 StateTheFacts 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Maury County was issued at March 27 at 6:30PM CDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC