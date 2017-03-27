Plan to dig up President Polk's body - again - stirs trouble
The burial place of President James K. Polk and his wife, Sarah Polk, is seen on the grounds of the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, March 24, 2017. A resolution being considered in the state Legislature calls for exhuming their bodies and moving them to the James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loserburg Shooting
|1 hr
|Praying
|7
|Where is Rinehart?
|6 hr
|Jamie Rowe
|3
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|22 hr
|SMH
|6
|Lewisburg is dead at night
|Sat
|Heinrich
|4
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Sat
|special
|11
|Anyone Know Robby Allen From Lewisburg?
|Mar 24
|burgerhead
|2
|Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15)
|Mar 23
|StateTheFacts
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC