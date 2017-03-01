Next FrankTalks to look into citizens...

Next FrankTalks to look into citizens' survey results in - City Hall on Wheels'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin Tomorrow's 2017 FrankTalks lecture series will continue Monday, March 13, at the new Williamson County Enrichment Center on Columbia Avenue, next to the Williamson County Public Library, in Franklin. Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey will bring the "City Hall on Wheels" to the monthly event, which will begin at 9 a.m. with a coffee social, followed at 9:30 a.m. by Stuckey's presentation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison 6 hr thereturn of some... 4
Greedy New Owners of Burger King Wed HamBone 5
Mikal Blair Pierce! Who really knows this girl? (Jan '13) Feb 28 Her best friend 2
Lost cash Feb 28 PoPo 5
Trump voters Feb 27 an oldie 15
David Webb (Dec '09) Feb 27 Anonymous5717 15
News Five seats up for election in Spring Hill Feb 27 Soldier 13
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC