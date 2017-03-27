new Authorities: Missing teen spotted...

new Authorities: Missing teen spotted with teacher in Oklahoma

Friday Mar 31

This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations shows Tad Cummins in Tennessee. Tennessee authorities say there's been a confirmed sighting of Elizabeth Thomas, a 15-year-old girl who disappeared more than two weeks ago with Cummins, her 50-year-old teacher.

