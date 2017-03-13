Missing Tennessee girl may be in Decatur area
Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Columbia, Tennessee, who may be in the Decatur area, according to the Maury County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department. Elizabeth Thomas has been missing since Monday, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric Cowboy Festival (Mar '10)
|22 hr
|annebbaldwin
|65
|Pics to post if possible
|23 hr
|annebbaldwin
|1
|Endangered Tennessee teen could be in Decatur a...
|Wed
|guest
|1
|Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15)
|Wed
|AyJ
|6
|Apartments WITHOUT income restrictions??
|Tue
|Fuzzygreenpillow
|2
|Hollie Stoops
|Mar 10
|Yess
|1
|Murder on the Duck River, 1980's (Mar '09)
|Mar 7
|Lindaab426
|12
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC