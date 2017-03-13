Missing Tennessee girl may be in Deca...

Missing Tennessee girl may be in Decatur area

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Columbia, Tennessee, who may be in the Decatur area, according to the Maury County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Department. Elizabeth Thomas has been missing since Monday, authorities said.

