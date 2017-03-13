Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas

Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WBTV

The man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl was a teacher who spend a lot of time grooming her to be his victim, according to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is trying to find Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas, 15. She was last seen Monday after being dropped off at a restaurant by a friend in Columbia, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endangered Tennessee teen could be in Decatur a... 1 hr Wondering 2
News Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur... 6 hr guest 1
Mike "scooter" smith wanted or snitching? Fri FreddyJ 3
Did "Friend" die? Mar 16 drdolittle 2
Electric Cowboy Festival (Mar '10) Mar 15 annebbaldwin 65
Pics to post if possible Mar 15 annebbaldwin 1
Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15) Mar 15 AyJ 6
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,650,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC