Kidnap Suspect's Former Student Speaks

Kidnap Suspect's Former Student Speaks

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Destany Parrish says that her former health sciences teacher from Columbia, Tennessee, Tad Cummins, was not just an educator and a mentor, she also considered him a close friend. "Everybody loved Tad," said Parrish, who is now 20. "I know that I trusted him with everything that I had when I was in school."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone Know Robby Allen From Lewisburg? 11 hr burgerhead 2
Lewisburg is dead at night 12 hr zerocool 2
CalsonicKansei Thu Union yes vote 2
Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15) Thu StateTheFacts 9
Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison Wed Nom 10
News Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur... Mar 22 educator 5
Talk about Trumpcare Mar 21 Lone Ranger 2
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,492 • Total comments across all topics: 279,792,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC