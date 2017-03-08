Huntsville Utilities hires new CEO from Tennessee
The utility's electric board and natural gas and waterworks have named Wes Kelley as the new president and CEO. Kelley most recently was executive director of Columbia Power and Water Systems in Columbia, Tenn.
