Hello Kitties: Miranda Lambert and Boyfriend Anderson East Adopt Three Cats
Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East added a clowder of cats to their family with the adoption of three new furry felines named Bobbi [ sic ] McGee, Nick Saban and Bear Bryant. Miranda and Anderson adopted the cats from the Maury County Animal Shelter in Columbia, Tenn., about 45 miles south of Nashville.
