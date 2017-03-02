Hello Kitties: Miranda Lambert and Bo...

Hello Kitties: Miranda Lambert and Boyfriend Anderson East Adopt Three Cats

Miranda Lambert and boyfriend Anderson East added a clowder of cats to their family with the adoption of three new furry felines named Bobbi [ sic ] McGee, Nick Saban and Bear Bryant. Miranda and Anderson adopted the cats from the Maury County Animal Shelter in Columbia, Tenn., about 45 miles south of Nashville.

