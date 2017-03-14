Endangered Tennessee teen may be in t...

Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur area

Yesterday Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

A Tennessee statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas from Columbia, Tenn. Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas is described as being 5'5" tall, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighing 120 lbs.

Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

