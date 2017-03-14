Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur area
A Tennessee statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas from Columbia, Tenn. Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas is described as being 5'5" tall, with blonde hair, hazel eyes, and weighing 120 lbs.
