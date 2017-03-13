Endangered Tennessee teen could be in Decatur area with armed man
There are 1 comment on the Alabama Live story from Yesterday, titled Endangered Tennessee teen could be in Decatur area with armed man. In it, Alabama Live reports that:
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide endangered child alert for a teenage girl who may be with an armed man in the Decatur area. Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas, 15, of Columbia, Tennessee, was last seen Monday wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings, according to the Maury County Sheriff's Office.
#1 Yesterday
Any updates? Does anyone know this pervert? Or anything about his background?
