Crime 56 mins ago 6:48 a.m.Vanished: Learn more about Tennessee's missing children
Elizabeth Thomas' older sister, Sarah Thomas, says her sister hasn't reached out to her since she disappeared on March 13. However, Elizabeth appears to have updated her Instagram biography. The 54-year-old Shelbyville, Tenn., man's son and stepdaughter are among four missing children at the center of three active Amber Alerts in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shhhhh
|46 min
|GutterBoi
|6
|Lewisburg police officers
|47 min
|Billy L
|15
|Best Neighborhood to Live in Spring Hill, TN? (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Ammygray
|167
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Tue
|Marc
|8
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Mon
|shady
|12
|Where is Rinehart?
|Mar 27
|Jamie Rowe
|3
|Lewisburg is dead at night
|Mar 25
|Heinrich
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC