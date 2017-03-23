Columbia, TN decorated with green ribbons for Elizabeth Thomas
That includes Vickie Kelley. She's a small business owner in Columbia who's hoping to grab her neighbors' attention by painting the town green for Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone Know Robby Allen From Lewisburg?
|8 hr
|burgerhead
|2
|Lewisburg is dead at night
|8 hr
|zerocool
|2
|CalsonicKansei
|Thu
|Union yes vote
|2
|Dr Nicole Falls to quick to say Terminate OB GYN (Oct '15)
|Thu
|StateTheFacts
|9
|Rebel flag wavers get what they deserve in prison
|Wed
|Nom
|10
|Endangered Tennessee teen may be in the Decatur...
|Wed
|educator
|5
|Talk about Trumpcare
|Tue
|Lone Ranger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC