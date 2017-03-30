Authorities confirm sighting of Tad Cummins near Memphis
Authorities in Shelby County confirm Tad Cummins, the suspect in an ongoing AMBER Alert, was spotted at a gas station near Memphis. The sighting was reported just after 2 p.m. in Collierville on New Byhalia Road near West Poplar Avenue, about 190 miles west of Columbia, Tennessee.
