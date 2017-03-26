Attorney: Family says Elizabeth Thomas once hid from Cummins
Nearly two weeks since the disappearance of missing Maury County teen Elizabeth Thomas, there are claims from her father that suggest she once hid from Tad Cummins at her workplace. One of the Thomas family's attorneys said Elizabeth's father said Cummins went into Elizabeth's work and she begged a co-worker to tell him she wasn't there.
