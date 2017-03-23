AMBER Alert: Video released of Tennessee teen sewing and talking
Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN , which obtained the video from Wayne County Now, shows the 15-year-old subject of a nationwide AMBER Alert sewing a Confederate flag. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation believes Thomas was taken March 13 by 50-year-old Tad Cummings at a Shoney's in Columbia, Tennessee.
