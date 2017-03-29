Amber Alert: Family doesn't think Elizabeth Thomas left willingly
While more than 1,000 tips have poured in to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, an Amber Alert remains in effect for Elizabeth Thomas and her former teacher Tad Cummins. Authorities held a joint press conference Tuesday where they stressed the relationship between Thomas and Cummins was not a romance.
