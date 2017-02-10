Reddick Street Apartments offer affor...

Reddick Street Apartments offer affordable options

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Williamson Herald

An affordable housing option is now available to families and individuals who qualify at Reddick Street Apartments on Battlement Street in downtown Franklin. Based on a tax-credit program through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, applicants can qualify for the affordable units based on income level and number of occupants.

