Franklin's Charge clears way for hist...

Franklin's Charge clears way for history to be preserved on Columbia Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Williamson Herald

A former flower shop on Columbia Avenue, next to the Carter Hill Battlefield Park, was demolished Thursday to pave the way for future Civil War land preservation by an alliance of groups called Franklin's Charge. The demolition was wrapped up in a little over four hours, according to crews working on the site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Schools need to be closed 2 hr Concerned Parent 1
For Rent Sat Aljones85 1
Amy's Country Clippers (Mar '10) Sat another opinion 58
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) Feb 10 TheRealDeal 88
meth bust (May '14) Feb 10 Jomomma 6
Mexicans aren't Spanish! (Oct '13) Feb 10 ReallyBruhhh 82
Mike smith Feb 8 JustaGuy 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,871 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,410

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC