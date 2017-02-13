Franklin's Charge clears way for history to be preserved on Columbia Avenue
A former flower shop on Columbia Avenue, next to the Carter Hill Battlefield Park, was demolished Thursday to pave the way for future Civil War land preservation by an alliance of groups called Franklin's Charge. The demolition was wrapped up in a little over four hours, according to crews working on the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools need to be closed
|2 hr
|Concerned Parent
|1
|For Rent
|Sat
|Aljones85
|1
|Amy's Country Clippers (Mar '10)
|Sat
|another opinion
|58
|OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14)
|Feb 10
|TheRealDeal
|88
|meth bust (May '14)
|Feb 10
|Jomomma
|6
|Mexicans aren't Spanish! (Oct '13)
|Feb 10
|ReallyBruhhh
|82
|Mike smith
|Feb 8
|JustaGuy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC