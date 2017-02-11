CU signs Huntland's PerkinsCumberland...

CU signs Huntland's PerkinsCumberland coach Heather Stanfill...

Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland coach Heather Stanfill announced the signing of Columbia State Community College product Callie Perkins to scholarship papers this week for the 2017-18 academic year. The Huntland native batted .321 with two doubles, two home runs, 17 runs scored and 15 RBIs in just 81 at-bats as a freshman at Columbia State.

