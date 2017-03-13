County commission passes resolution i...

County commission passes resolution in support of governor's transportation plan

Tuesday Feb 14

The Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 19-5 in approval of a resolution supporting Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act, which would create sustainable funding for road improvements through a gas tax increase as well as offer tax deductions. The commission will stand in solidarity behind the plan that would benefit Williamson County as it soon reaches a vote in the 110th General Assembly.

