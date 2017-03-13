County commission passes resolution in support of governor's transportation plan
The Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 19-5 in approval of a resolution supporting Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act, which would create sustainable funding for road improvements through a gas tax increase as well as offer tax deductions. The commission will stand in solidarity behind the plan that would benefit Williamson County as it soon reaches a vote in the 110th General Assembly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Apartments WITHOUT income restrictions??
|6 hr
|Fuzzygreenpillow
|2
|Did "Friend" die?
|Mon
|Friend May Be Dead
|1
|Taylor DeAnn Dalton (May '16)
|Sun
|Pill head
|19
|Electric Cowboy Festival (Mar '10)
|Mar 11
|Jimmy B
|64
|Hollie Stoops
|Mar 10
|Yess
|1
|Sex offenders in Marshall County (Oct '08)
|Mar 9
|To young
|37
|Review: RCS Automotive (Nov '12)
|Mar 8
|Rick bottom
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC