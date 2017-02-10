Clark jail put on lockdown after brok...

Clark jail put on lockdown after broken window discovered

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Zachary Kaufman/The Columbian The Clark County Jail was placed on lockdown Sunday night after corrections deputies discovered a broken exterior cell window. Jail operations have since resumed to normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
For Rent Sat Aljones85 1
Amy's Country Clippers (Mar '10) Sat another opinion 58
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) Fri TheRealDeal 88
meth bust (May '14) Fri Jomomma 6
Mexicans aren't Spanish! (Oct '13) Feb 10 ReallyBruhhh 82
Mike smith Feb 8 JustaGuy 4
where is Feb 5 Uknome6543 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC