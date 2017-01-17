TN Lawmaker pulls legislation to ban certain foods for food stamp recipients
Tennessee Republican Rep. Sheila Butt of Columbia introduced legislation seeking to ban the use of food stamps to buy items without nutritional value last week in Nashville. However, due to ongoing discussions regarding this very issue in the newly GOP-controlled federal government under an incoming Trump administration, Butt is pulling the legislation in hopes of federal action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarionCountyMessenger.com.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is gregoty w fotsythe
|17 hr
|Isles
|1
|help! Someone stole an AC unit off my front por... (Jul '15)
|17 hr
|Isles
|2
|OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Critic
|86
|You need this (Mar '15)
|Jan 14
|Happiness
|3
|Your take on ..... (Oct '07)
|Jan 14
|Left
|4
|Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15)
|Jan 14
|Left
|15
|Cornersville assistant principal punishes entir... (Feb '16)
|Jan 13
|Laughing at you
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC