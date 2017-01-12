Study's proposal to change Franklin t...

Study's proposal to change Franklin transit routes raises pros and cons

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Williamson Herald

The Franklin Transit Authority unveiled a Franklin Transit Service Study during a public meeting today, recommending changes to FTA's current transit routes, which raised positive change for some and concerns for others. The next public meeting will take place this evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Franklin Transit Center, 708 Columbia Ave. The purpose of the study, conducted by The TMA Group and TranSystems, is to evaluate the existing transit system and offer recommendations on increased efficiency and future expansion in ever-growing Franklin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why did Rob Brooks Multimatic plant manager get... 59 min Curious 1
AT&T vs Verizon Cell Service? Jan 7 dorlow 2
Thick wyte gurl at family dollar imma make hollar Jan 2 Anonymous 1
Mayor Joe Liggett Jan 2 TWO FACES 111
Is your postal worker stealing from you? (Feb '12) Dec 31 Ang 45
Missed connection at walmart Dec 31 Notme 5
fireworks Dec 30 justwant to know 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC