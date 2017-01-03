Negro Creek Road residentsupset over ...

Negro Creek Road residentsupset over proposed name change

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Lucianne.com

Columbia, TN - After a group of mostly black religious leaders in Columbia asked the Maury County Commission to change the name of Negro Creek Road, homeowners who live there are fighting back. Channel 4 spoke with six different Negro Creek Road residents who say they're opposed to the change because they say people who live there aren't offended by its name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dispatch 11 hr Fu__Her 7
Thick wyte gurl at family dollar imma make hollar Mon Sosorightitswrong 1
Mayor Joe Liggett Mon TWO FACES 111
who does a good job on.Harwood floors (Feb '15) Mon Sosorightitswrong 6
Is your postal worker stealing from you? (Feb '12) Dec 31 Ang 45
Missed connection at walmart Dec 31 Notme 5
fireworks Dec 30 justwant to know 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC