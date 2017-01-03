Negro Creek Road residentsupset over proposed name change
Columbia, TN - After a group of mostly black religious leaders in Columbia asked the Maury County Commission to change the name of Negro Creek Road, homeowners who live there are fighting back. Channel 4 spoke with six different Negro Creek Road residents who say they're opposed to the change because they say people who live there aren't offended by its name.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dispatch
|11 hr
|Fu__Her
|7
|Thick wyte gurl at family dollar imma make hollar
|Mon
|Sosorightitswrong
|1
|Mayor Joe Liggett
|Mon
|TWO FACES
|111
|who does a good job on.Harwood floors (Feb '15)
|Mon
|Sosorightitswrong
|6
|Is your postal worker stealing from you? (Feb '12)
|Dec 31
|Ang
|45
|Missed connection at walmart
|Dec 31
|Notme
|5
|fireworks
|Dec 30
|justwant to know
|1
