Missing Teen from Columbia, TN
If you get a minute, please check out the missing teenager story on the Mix Facebook page. Police are looking for 16 year old William David Gentry of Columbia, after he didn't come home from work Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXA-FM Nashville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ken Norman from Mt. Pleasant (Oct '14)
|Thu
|Wes Williams
|8
|Marshall County Mugshots (Dec '13)
|Wed
|Tom
|8
|OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14)
|Jan 22
|Fukmi
|87
|Taylor DeAnn Dalton (May '16)
|Jan 22
|Big t
|17
|Fond Memories of L'burg and Marshall Co (Apr '08)
|Jan 22
|john wayne
|548
|Luna Vapor (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|zoomclick1
|37
|What's happened to Dr Ray???? (Jul '16)
|Jan 21
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC