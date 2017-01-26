Missing Teen from Columbia, TN

Missing Teen from Columbia, TN

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WJXA-FM Nashville

If you get a minute, please check out the missing teenager story on the Mix Facebook page. Police are looking for 16 year old William David Gentry of Columbia, after he didn't come home from work Monday.

