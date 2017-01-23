Fred Lee Social Network: Celebrating courage, Canadian images, cultures

The Courage to Come Back Awards are hosted annually by Coast Mental Health to celebrate British Columbians who have overcome tremendous adversity, illness or addiction to come back and give back to their communities and to inspire others to do the same. Led by philanthropist and community leader Lorne Segal for the past dozen years, the awards ceremony is always a real tear-jerker, filled with heartwarming and life-affirming stories that celebrate the power of the human spirit.

