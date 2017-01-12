Female handcuffed hands hold a positi...

Female handcuffed hands hold a positive pregnancy test up high

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Daily Beast

A Tennessee inmate didn't know she was pregnant until she was behind bars, and in a lawsuit claims the sheriff only allowed her to terminate if she was dying or had been raped. But when she asked the Maury County, Tennessee sheriff's office to obtain an abortion, she claims in a new lawsuit they denied her on the grounds that her pregnancy was not life-threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) 20 hr Critic 86
You need this (Mar '15) Jan 14 Happiness 3
Your take on ..... (Oct '07) Jan 14 Left 4
Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15) Jan 14 Left 15
Cornersville assistant principal punishes entir... (Feb '16) Jan 13 Laughing at you 10
Taking back our community!! (Apr '08) Jan 13 Its ok 27
Mayor Joe Liggett Jan 13 Ugggg ikkkk 112
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC