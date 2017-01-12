Female handcuffed hands hold a positive pregnancy test up high
A Tennessee inmate didn't know she was pregnant until she was behind bars, and in a lawsuit claims the sheriff only allowed her to terminate if she was dying or had been raped. But when she asked the Maury County, Tennessee sheriff's office to obtain an abortion, she claims in a new lawsuit they denied her on the grounds that her pregnancy was not life-threatening.
