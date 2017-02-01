Columbia State campus offers new community enrichment courses
Columbia State Community College's Williamson campus is rolling out its list of new community enrichment courses offering a variety of engaging topics as soon as February 2017. Michele Wilkinson, current curator of the Pryor Art Gallery on the Columbia campus, has recently accepted the additional role of identifying and offering new not-for-credit courses in Franklin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baby names
|6 hr
|The Ripper
|13
|Lost cash
|10 hr
|Freddy
|2
|Guy Butt-Dials 911, Gets Busted for Drugs (Sep '14)
|10 hr
|Pharts All Over
|5
|Is anyone still treated by Louis Shone NP of Ly...
|11 hr
|Ann
|4
|Mayor Joe Liggett (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Concerned
|113
|Please Beware
|Jan 30
|Stop complaining
|2
|Ken Norman from Mt. Pleasant (Oct '14)
|Jan 30
|Eat it
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC