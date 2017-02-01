Columbia State campus offers new comm...

Columbia State campus offers new community enrichment courses

Monday Jan 23 Read more: Williamson Herald

Columbia State Community College's Williamson campus is rolling out its list of new community enrichment courses offering a variety of engaging topics as soon as February 2017. Michele Wilkinson, current curator of the Pryor Art Gallery on the Columbia campus, has recently accepted the additional role of identifying and offering new not-for-credit courses in Franklin.

Columbia, TN

