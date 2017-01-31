Business owners concerned about left turns in Columbia widening project
Dozens of business owners who make their living along the Columbia Avenue corridor gathered at Franklin City Hall Tuesday for a public meeting to hear details about three concept plans for the widening of the corridor into 5-lanes, 4-lanes with a median or 4-lanes with roundabouts and a median. The widening project, which is projected for completion by 2023 is funded at $25 million in full by the Federal Highway Administration and Tennessee Department of Transportation .
