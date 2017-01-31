Business owners concerned about left ...

Business owners concerned about left turns in Columbia widening project

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Dozens of business owners who make their living along the Columbia Avenue corridor gathered at Franklin City Hall Tuesday for a public meeting to hear details about three concept plans for the widening of the corridor into 5-lanes, 4-lanes with a median or 4-lanes with roundabouts and a median. The widening project, which is projected for completion by 2023 is funded at $25 million in full by the Federal Highway Administration and Tennessee Department of Transportation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Joe Liggett (Jul '16) 1 hr Concerned 113
Is anyone still treated by Louis Shone NP of Ly... 3 hr Ann 3
Please Beware Mon Stop complaining 2
Ken Norman from Mt. Pleasant (Oct '14) Mon Eat it 9
Marshall County Mugshots (Dec '13) Sun Nosey neighbor 11
meth bust (May '14) Sun Lifetime lburg re... 5
Springhill senior housing Sun New here 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,475 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC