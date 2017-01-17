Bought milk in TN? You're owed cash b...

Bought milk in TN? You're owed cash back Read Story WMC

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Tennessee is one of 15 states involved in a class action lawsuit against milk producers. The lawsuit accused milk producers of price-fixing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is gregoty w fotsythe 22 hr Isles 1
help! Someone stole an AC unit off my front por... (Jul '15) 23 hr Isles 2
OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14) Sun Critic 86
You need this (Mar '15) Jan 14 Happiness 3
Your take on ..... (Oct '07) Jan 14 Left 4
Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15) Jan 14 Left 15
Cornersville assistant principal punishes entir... (Feb '16) Jan 13 Laughing at you 10
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC